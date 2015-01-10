Autopsy shows no foul play after body found in Mississippi County, MO

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, no foul play is suspected in the death of Jeannie Sloan.

Authorities were investigating after Sloan's body was found outside a Wilson City home Saturday morning.



The coroner says Jeannie Sloan, 41, was found dead not wearing clothes.



Initially treated as suspicious, an autopsy conducted Sunday afternoon shows Sloan likely fell outside and could not get back inside or call for help.

Parker believes cold weather may also be a factor.



They are still waiting for toxicology reports.



The death is being investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department.



