Dexter man dies in crash near Poplar Bluff

A Dexter, Missouri man died after a wreck near Poplar Bluff overnight.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened Saturday at 2:20 a.m. on Hwy. C, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County.

Troopers say the 36-year-old Trennis J. Talley, of Dexter, Missouri man was driving when his northbound car ran off the road and overturned.

The man was thrown from the car.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

He was pronounced dead by EMS at 2:34 a.m. at the scene.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.