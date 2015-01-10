Several injured in wreck involving officer in Bloomfield

Police say at least three people were injured after a wreck involving a police officer in Bloomfield, Missouri.

At 5:15 p.m. Friday evening, an officer was approaching the intersection of Highway 25 and Route E.

The officer was driving a police cruiser and rear-ended a Chevrolet Camaro at the intersection.

Three people were inside the Camaro and all had minor injuries.

They were all taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau by an ambulance.

Both cars had minor damage.

Occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts.

The crash was investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

