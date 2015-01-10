Promises: Illinois' Rauner now faces expectations he raised

By SARA BURNETTAssociated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Republican Bruce Rauner made lots of promises while running for Illinois governor. He'll be expected to start keeping them once he is sworn in Monday.

It won't be easy. Critics say some of the governor-elect's pledges defy mathematical logic - such as increasing money for schools while cutting taxes.

State revenues are billions short of what agencies say they need this year. And next fiscal year will be even worse.

Rauner will meet resistance from majority Democrats on goals such as freezing property taxes. Even some fellow Republicans are likely to oppose measures like banning legislators from having other jobs.

One of Rauner's top promises was imposing term limits on lawmakers. But it's unlikely the General Assembly will act, because legislators would be voting themselves out of their jobs.

