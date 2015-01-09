Friday marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

You may have noticed a lot of blue around Heartland cities on Friday, Jan. 9.

Many joined in a nationwide effort to show support for law enforcement.

Friday marks Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, or L-E-A-D.

Americans were encouraged to show their support for police officers, and many took up that call in Scott County.

Deputies were treated to breakfast and lunch by local businesses and schools.

Recent findings show 780,000 Americans pin on a badge every day and go out to serve and protect.

On average, between around 100 and 200 officers die in the line of duty each year.

With recent months of polarizing events, pitting some citizens against police, law enforcement officials say this day of appreciation means a lot.

"It was good. I mean a lot of times when people deal with us they don't see the positive side of law enforcement sometimes," said Senior Deputy Matt Scroggins with the Scott County Sheriff's Office. "So it's nice to know that people realize we're not all bad guys."

Students also wrote thank you cards to officers which now hang at the sheriff's office.