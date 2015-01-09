2 face drug charges after traffic stop in KY

Two men faces drug charges after a traffic stop in western Kentucky on Friday.

On Jan 9, McCracken County deputies stopped a Chevy Monte Carlo, on Broad Street, for a seat belt violation.

The driver of the vehicle was Austen Misner, 21, of Paducah. David Stowers, 48, of Murray, was a passenger.

According to the sheriff's office, was discovered Misner did not possess a valid operator's license.

Misner was asked to get out of the vehicle and was found to be under the influence of drugs. During a search of Misner, three small bags of methamphetamine were discovered in his pants pocket.

During the search of the vehicle, a glass pipe, with methamphetamine residue, was located in the glove compartment. A camouflage back pack was also located within. Stowers admitted the bag was his.

Inside this bag was a glass pipe, used to smoke methamphetamine. Another small container was located within the bag. This container had white residue inside and field tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.

Deputy Steve Croft and K9 Pepo also conducted a search of the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana.

Misner and Stowers were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

