Quinn: 'as much time as necessary' on marijuana licenses

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. Pat Quinn would not commit to his administration issuing medical marijuana business licenses before the end of his term.

Quinn told The Associated Press on Friday that he instructed two state agencies to "take as much time as necessary" before awarding any licenses to grow and sell medical marijuana.

He says it's up to the agencies to make sure they follow the law and "do it right."

The governor has only days before handing control of the state to Republican Gov.-elect Bruce Rauner (ROW'-nur), who will be sworn into office Monday.

Rauner has criticized the selection process as secretive and subject to cronyism.

Quinn denies the delay in awarding the licenses has anything to do with the political ties of some applicants.

