Paducah man accused of squeezing, shaking infant son

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested in Louisville after his six-week-old son was admitted to the hospital there.

Justin Godman, 21, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first degree criminal abuse.

According to police, a representative of the area Department of Community-Based Services office them her office was contacted by a children's hospital concerning the infant.

They say medical personnel reported the child had broken ribs and bleeding on the brain.

Police say Godman allegedly squeezed the infant and shook him because he wouldn't quit crying.

They say the incident happened about two weeks before the child was admitted to the Louisville hospital.

Police got a warrant charging Godman with first degree criminal abuse. He was arrested by authorities in Louisville and booked into jail there.

They say the infant is recovering at the hospital.

