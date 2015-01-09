Additional funds available for LIHEAP - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Additional funds available for LIHEAP

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: AP images) (Source: AP images)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Social Services is making more than $4.5 million in federal funds available to help low-income Missourians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, according to Governor Jay Nixon.

The programs Energy Crisis Intervention Program makes payments to energy providers for households who have their energy service terminated or received a threat of disconnection, or who are running short or purchased fuel (propane).

"With temperatures across Missouri dipping below freezing, we want to make sure that families in need are able to stay warm without having their heat shut off, or going into the spring with a winter's worth of debt," Gov. Jay Nixon said. "I appreciate the work of DSS and local LIHEAP providers for working with families and Missouri's utility companies to keep folks safe during these winter months."

Already this fiscal year, more than $14.1 million for LIHEAP's winter Energy Crisis Intervention Program have been made available. Now, the total amount of funds available is $18.6 million.

Missourians may be eligible for the program if they are a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence, responsible for paying home heating costs, have an income at or below 135 percent of the poverty level ($26,716 annually for a family of three) and have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments.

In fiscal year 2014, more than 146,000 Missouri households received LIHEAP assistance.

For more information on LIHEAP, including how to apply, you can click here or visit the DSS online.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

