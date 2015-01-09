Charleston school bus shed destroyed by fire

A fire destroyed a school bus shed in Charleston, Mo. on Friday.

The nearby middle school was partially evacuated after the fire broke out around 2 p.m.

The fuel supply, tools and communication used to communicate between buses were destroyed in the fire.

None of the buses were damaged, nor was anyone injured.

The school board said the building is a complete loss.

When crews arrived, firefighters say flames were showing through the sides of the shed.

Firefighter Josh McKinney said the gas, diesel and cleaning products made the fire worse.

School officials met Friday afternoon to make sure everything is order to get students to school on Monday.

"What we're doing right now is getting ready for Monday. Of course we lost our fuel supply, we lost all of our maintenance equipment to work on buses, of course we lost our building to actually work on the buses. We lost our communication," assistant superintendent Darrell Hoppe said.

Hoppe estimated that the total amount of damage done is worth about $300,000.

Firefighters still aren't sure what started the fire.

