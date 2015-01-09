Standoff in Paris - 3 IL plane crash remembered - Gov.-elect visits southern IL

4 hostages were killed in Paris today, according to multiple media reports.

Afternoon Update

A number of news outlets report that at least four hostages were killed in a standoff at an east Paris supermarket on Friday. Jeff Cunningham and Kathy Sweeney will have the latest.

Grant Dade says tonight will be frosty and very cold. He'll have your weekend outlook tonight in weather.

A number of fire crews were back on the scene of a house fire in Murphysboro, Illinois on Friday.

Three members of a southern Illinois family killed in a Kentucky plane crash were remembered on Friday. Giacomo Luca has more tonight from Nashville, Illinois.

Republican Gov.-elect Bruce Rauner was in southern Illinois today, just days before he takes office. Allison Twaits has reaction from the Gov. - elect tonight on Heartland News.

A state's attorney says an Illinois man is facing charges stemming from a reported threat made toward a school.

The New Madrid County, Missouri Sheriff's Department says two men are facing charges in connection to a stolen excavator.

New plans for a new open-air football stadium on the St. Louis, Missouri riverfront were presented today.

Three Rivers basketball coach Gene Bess has hit another major milestone. Todd Richards has more tonight in sports.

Rae Daniel is live in southern Illinois where Pinckneyville is playing against Nashville.

Cape Girardeau, Missouri will once again star in a movie, this time in an Indie film. You can get in on the action this weekend!

Could your eyesight be affected by your staring at a tablet or phone? Holly Brantley has the story tonight at 5:08.

Free college? President Obama has a proposal.

The House passed a bill on Friday authorizing the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

For more news as it happens- visit: http://www.kfvs12.com

Have a great night -

James Long

KFVS12.com Web Producer