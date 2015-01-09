Prom dress consignment sale at Graves Co. high school

Graves County High School's all-girl cheerleaders squad will host its second annual, area-wide prom dress consignment sale at the school on Saturday, Jan. 24.

The school district says last year's event sold nearly 80 dresses.

Anyone wishing to sell a very gently used prom or formal dress may enter one or more dresses in the sale at a fee of $10 each. Sellers earn all of the profits.

Dresses must be dry cleaned, placed on a hanger, enclosed in a dry cleaning bag and tagged with the selling price and seller information.

Drop-off time will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. the day of the sale.

Sellers may stay with their dresses if they wish to do so.

A dressing room will be available.

Dresses will arranged by size and color, making it easy to find the perfect dress at a great price between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24.

In the event of inclement weather, the sale will be cancelled.

For more information, you can contact the squad's coaches, Tina Nance at 270-328-6242 or Cheryl Hawkins at 270-556-9342.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.