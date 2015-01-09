Police investigating robbery in Carbondale

Police are investigating a robbery in Carbondale, Illinois.

It happened on Dec. 7 at about 10:35 p.m. in the 500 block of South Beveridge Street.

Officers learned the victim was trying to get into her home when an unknown black male approached the victim and took some of her items.

The suspect then left eastbound on foot and wasn't found.

The suspect is described as a black male, 23 - 25 years old, approximately 5'11", 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black, zip-up hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head.

Police say the investigation into this incident is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (618) 457-3200.

