Carbondale PD investigating credit card scam

Carbondale, Illinois police say they are investigating a credit card "scam."

Police responded to the report of a credit card fraud on Jan. 7 at a business in the 2000 block of Sweets Drive.

Police say the scam includes the buying of merchandise from a retail business where the suspect provides payment over the telephone with stolen credit card account information.

The Carbondale Police Department says they've made one arrest in connection to an incident involving more than $8,000 in merchandise.

Police say the investigation into both incidents - which are believed to be related - is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.