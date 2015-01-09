Illinois man accused of threatening school

A state's attorney says an Illinois man is facing charges stemming from a reported threat made toward a school.

Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds says that Mark A. Taylor, 28, of Nashville, Illinois has been charged with disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony.

The charges result from a Union County Sheriff's Office investigation concerning a threatening phone call made to the Tri-County Special Education South School located near Anna, according to the state's attorney.

Edmonds says Taylor is accused of having made the call on January 7, and threatening that gun violence would take place at the school.

Taylor was taken into custody on January 8 in Nashville by Nashville Police and the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Taylor was taken to the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro on $500,000 bond.

His next court appearance is Tuesday January 13 at 9 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Edmonds says the investigation continues by the Union County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Nashville, Illinois Police.

