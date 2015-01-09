2 facing charges after meth bust in western KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 facing charges after meth bust in western KY

Caspar Chesnutt and Michael Shaffer (Source: McCracken County SO) Caspar Chesnutt and Michael Shaffer (Source: McCracken County SO)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County, Kentucky sheriff's office says two men are facing meth-related charges after a bust by two sheriff's offices and ATF agents.

According to the sheriff's office, Caspar D. Chesnutt II, 42, of Paducah was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Michael N. Shaffer, 39, of Benton, Kentucky was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant in the Farley area of McCracken County on Jan. 8, and took two men into custody on meth- related charges.

Detectives had received information alleging that illegal drug activities were going on at a home in the 200 block of Locke Boulevard in McCracken County, Kentucky.

The search warrant was executed and the sheriff's department was assisted by the Marshall County sheriff's department and the ATF.

Detectives found Caspar Chesnutt and Michael Shaffer in the front yard of the home.

According to the sheriff's office, both men were arrested after methamphetamine smoking pipes were found.

During a search of the residence detectives seized methamphetamine, digital scales and more than $10,000 believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

The sheriff's office says an investigation shows that both men had been selling methamphetamine for months.

Both men were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

