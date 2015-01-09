LIVE VIDEO: Explosions in standoff situations in France

National media reports explosions, gunshots, and smoke outside a building where two brothers suspected in a newspaper massacre are holed up with a hostage in France.

A gunman who took multiple hostages today inside a supermarket in east Paris has threatened to kill them if police do not allow the suspects in the Charlie Hebdo massacre to be released from their own standoff with authorities, according to an official.

