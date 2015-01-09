Traffic slowed in 1700 block of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police are asking you to avoid the 1700 block of Perryville Road due to a crash caused by ice on the road.



Police say around 7:25 a.m. Friday, a woman was driving north on Perryville Road near Bertling when she hit a patch of ice and crashed in a neighbor's yard.



The woman is okay, according to officials, but the road is covered in ice. The water department is on scene right now investigated where the water came from.



Traffic is slowed in the area and could be dangerous. Police say you should be very careful in this area and avoid it if possible.

