Indie filmmaker calls for extras as filming of "Love Chronicles" begins this weekend in Cape Girardeau

a community-affirming comedy

Downtown Cape Girardeau will once again star on the big screen, and you can get in on the action this weekend.Cape Girardeau will be the setting for writer/director Dan Steadman's latest film“The best part of shooting in Cape is the cooperation from the community thus far,” saysSteadman. “This final week of pre-production, we're still looking for local extras for a crowdscene, locations for meals, and a few more filming locations. I can't wait to bring this fun storyto life.”The film, billed as a faux-documentary, has been described asmeetsCasting directors for Circa87 have put out a call for extras this weekend at three locations: Cup ‘n Cork, Cream of the Crust and Shawnee Park Center.Filmmakers need 25 extras at Cup ‘n Cork at 8 a.m. Saturday, an additional 25 extras at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Cream of the Crust. Extras should dress normally as if they were going out for a cup of coffee.Casting crew members ask that anyone under the age of 18 bring a parent or guardian along, and will not allow children under the age of eight to take part.On Sunday at 5 p.m., anyone from the community is invited to take part in a large scene Shawnee Park Center. Casting directors say you should dress like you're going to a basketball game, but do not wear any logos or brand names on your shirt.In addition to extras, expect to see many familiar faces. Of the 101 speaking roles in the movie, 99 local actors were cast. Filmmakers say the locals will play a variety of zany roles, and once again Cape Girardeau will play its own role bringing what's been calledto life.For more information on volunteering as an extra, contact Producer Ethan