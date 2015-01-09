Fire rekindles at vacant Murphysboro home

Crews were back on the scene of a house fire in Murphysboro on Friday.



According to the Murphysboro Police Department, firefighters got the call around 12:40 a.m. Friday for the fire in the 700 block of North Street. The fire was put out but then rekindled around 9 a.m.

The fire chief says the state fire marshal was at the home on Friday investigating a cause.

He said they might never know the cause, but it could be a few months.

The Carbondale Fire Department was called on Friday when the fire rekindled on the roof.



The home was engulfed in flames and is a total loss. The roof partially collapsed. Officials say the home was vacant and there were no injuries reported.