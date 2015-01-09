Three Rivers basketball coach Gene Bess hits milestone

Three Rivers basketball coach Gene Bess has hit another major milestoneBess led Three Rivers to a 91-54 win over State Fair Thursday night for his 1,200th career victory."I feel overwhelmed but very proud to be part of the team that allowed me to reach this milestone," Bess said. "It's an amazing achievement, and one that has been made possible by the extraordinary players, coaches and supporters I've been able to work with here at Three Rivers."

Bess has coached men's basketball at Three Rivers for more than 40 years, leading the Raiders to two NJCAA national championships in 1979 and 1992.

He now holds the record for most wins by a single coach in all of college basketball, and has held the record for most wins in junior college basketball since 2006. He is eclipsed by only four coaches in the NBA.

Bess has been inducted into the National Junior College Hall of Fame, and was twice named NJCAA's Coach of the Year.



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.



