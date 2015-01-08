2 injured in McCracken Co. crash

Two people were injured after a crash at the intersection of Blandville Rd. and Harris Rd. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Two people were injured in a crash on Blandville Road on Thursday evening, Jan. 8.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the intersection of Blandville Road and Harris Road around 5:46 p.m. for a two car crash.

They say Willie Bolden, 85, of Paducah, was going westbound on Harris Road in a 2008 Cadillac. He came to the intersection of Blandville Road and told deputies he stopped to clear traffic.

He then pulled onto Blandville Road, but didn't see a 1999 Honda Accord approaching in the northbound lane.

Deputies say Bolden pulled out in front of the car driven by Jennifer Piet, 17, of Cunningham, Ky.

Piet's passenger, 42-year-old Scott Piet of Bardwell, and Willie Bolden were taken to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say Jennifer Piet was not injured.

They say that portion of Blandville Road was closed for about 40 minutes for the investigation and cleanup.

