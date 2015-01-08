West Frankfort man to appear on 'American Idol' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

West Frankfort man to appear on 'American Idol'

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - A West Frankfort, Illinois man will appear on the 2015 season of "American Idol."

Twenty-nine-year-old Dustin Keele, a 2004 graduate of Frankfort Community High School, won over the celebrity judges in Nashville, Tennessee and is headed to Hollywood.

The six-foot-four singer said he's had a passion for music his entire life.

“I want to be somebody who says things that I believe in and that I think are important and I think make the world around me better," Keele said.

Keele's pursuit of a music career hasn't been easy. His father died of pancreatic cancer in 2002 and his younger sister died of colon cancer in 2005.

Keele said the memory of his father and sister is something he holds close in his pursuit of music.

Now, he's getting another chance to follow his dreams on a national stage.

Keele auditioned for American Idol three times before and appeared on the Fox show in 2011 as a contestant in Hollywood.

“I don't know how I feel about this, it's kind of overwhelming," Keele said.

Keele said he's excited to be heading to Hollywood.

