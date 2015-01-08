Bank bids more than $2 million for historic downtown Cape Girardeau building

The foreclosure sale for the Marquette Tower took place on the Common Pleas Courthouse steps on Friday, Jan. 16.

According to Nancy L. Browne, successor trustee for the Great Southern Bank out of Springfield, Mo., an attorney for Great Southern Bank made a bid of more than $2 million for the property.

Browne said they are the note holder on the property and no other bids came in.

She said they will try to sell the facility.

She believes about 20 people attended the sale.

The State of Missouri moved its offices out of the building over the summer.

We were told back then, the owners of the building were considering turning it back into a hotel.

