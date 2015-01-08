Du Quoin, IL warming center open around the clock - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Du Quoin, IL warming center open around the clock

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - As dangerously cold temperatures continue on throughout the Heartland, several communities are opening warming centers for anyone who needs to get in from the cold.

In downtown Du Quoin inside one of those centers who is offering folks a little more than just a place to stay warm.

Because temperatures have dipped so low, especially overnight, the city of Du Quoin, with the help of Marshall Browning Hospital, will leave their warming center at City Hall open through the rest of the week, around the clock, until Saturday.

While some warming centers close at night, this one is offering folks a place to sleep too.

There are 12 cots available along with blankets and pillows; there is even some food and water for anyone who comes in.

Folks with Marshall Browning Hospital say before people would come and sit in their emergency room overnight.

But with the number of flu patients they are handling right, it's too much of a risk to have these folks in the same space.

The space will be open up until 3 p.m. on Saturday for anyone.

