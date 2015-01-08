3 Carbondale men sentenced for separate incidents - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 Carbondale men sentenced for separate incidents

Written by Amber Ruch
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Three Carbondale, Illinois men were sentenced recently for separate incidents.

Charleton J. Patterson, 20, was sentenced for his role in a robbery on June 21, 2014 in Carbondale.

According to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael C. Carr, evidence revealed that the victim was standing in an alleyway behind the Icebox Bar immediately after closing time. She was then approached by Patterson who punched her in the chest and forcibly took her purse from off of her shoulder.

Carr said Patterson ran away, but ran past a surveillance camera at an area business, which showed him carrying the victim's purse.

The case was tried Oct. 8 and 9, with the jury returning verdicts of guilty on Oct. 9.

Patterson was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with credit for 90 days served.

Carr said this is a day-for-day sentencing, meaning that he will be eligible to get one day off of his sentence for each day he completes in  prison without incident.

Patterson will be required to serve two years mandatory supervised release upon his release from the DOC.

Jorrian A. Sutton, 20, was sentenced to eight years in the IDOC for unlawful possession of heroin with the intent to deliver.

According to Carr, the evidence showed that on Sept. 23, 2014, Sutton was driving a vehicle while his license was suspended. When he was arrested, he was found to be in possession of 24 individually packaged bags of a substance containing heroin.

Carr said this sentence will be served as impact incarceration and Sutton will have two years mandatory supervised release upon his release from the DOC.

Deaundre R. Wimberly, 24, recently pleaded guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court to gunrunning. He was sentenced to six years in the IDOC.

According to Carr, Carbondale police working through an intermediary bought both handguns and long guns from Wimberly on five separate occasions from July 31, 2014 and Aug. 19, 2014.

Carr said Wimberly was not licensed to sell these guns, nor did  he ever inquire whether the intermediary had a F.O.I.D. card.

Wimberly will be required to serve 75 percent of his sentence under the Illinois Truth and Sentencing Statute, and will be subject to a two year mandatory supervised release period upon his release from the DOC.

