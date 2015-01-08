Estimates show 3 Missouri counties Over 30% impoverished - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Estimates show 3 Missouri counties Over 30% impoverished

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

New poverty statistics released by the federal census bureau shows three Missouri counties with poverty rates exceeding 30 percent, according to one group.

According to Missouri Association for Community Action, Pemiscot County rose to 31.4%, Shannon County went up to 31.5% and the highest poverty rate of the state came in at 36.3% in Mississippi County.

The group says the only area with that high a rate of poverty last year was Pemiscot County in the Bootheel.

MACA says research in recent years has shown a strong correlation between childhood poverty and chronic developmental, educational, and health problems.

"One of the key issues here is that over the long term, poverty impacts more than just an individual." said Heather Lockard, executive director of the Missouri Association for Community Action. "Poverty creates toxic stress for children, which in turn impacts their developmental abilities and creates cycles of poverty which are difficult to break. Entire communities are affected by our society's failure to look at poverty as critical issue we need to face."

The Missouri Association for Community Action and its network of 19 non-profit Community Action Agencies throughout the state have worked to find solutions and provide assistance to low income individuals and families in every county and the City of St. Louis.

MACA is a statewide association of community action agencies fighting poverty in Missouri.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO.
  This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

  2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he's never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

  Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

