Carbondale police release images of theft suspect

Carbondale police have released surveillance images of a theft suspect.

According to police, on Dec. 16 they responded to a retail theft complaint at a business in the 1400 block of East Main Street.

They say a suspect hid merchandise and left the business without paying.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. He has an athletic build and dreadlock-style hair.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, they are encouraged to call police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

