Funeral arrangements for Ballard Co. teen who died after car crash

Written by Mollie Lair, Anchor
Michael Lair (Source: Prayer for Lair Facebook page) Michael Lair (Source: Prayer for Lair Facebook page)
Banner hanging in the Ballard Co. High School gym from St. Mary's High School students. (Source: Mollie Lair, KFVS) Banner hanging in the Ballard Co. High School gym from St. Mary's High School students. (Source: Mollie Lair, KFVS)
This 2014 football picture of Michael Lair hangs in the school gym. (Source: Mollie Lair, KFVS) This 2014 football picture of Michael Lair hangs in the school gym. (Source: Mollie Lair, KFVS)
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A teen from Ballard County, Ky. injured in a car crash has passed away.

Michael Lair, junior, was severely injured in a car crash on Jan. 3 and was being treated at a Nashville, Tenn. hospital.

The high school principal says he passed away on Thursday, Jan. 8.

Funeral services for Michael will be held at Wickliffe First Baptist Church Thursday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Rodney Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Burkley cemetery in Burkley, Ky. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 14 at Wickliffe First Baptist Church from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Public Relations Director Julie Thomas at Ballard County Memorial High School says a portion of the ticket sales from a game at the school on Jan. 8 will be donated to the Lair family to help with medical needs.

Ballard Co. High School Football Coach John Elliott had this to say about Michael. "He was a great kid. He was one of those kids that had an affect on everybody. Whether it was an athlete or just a regular student. He was friends with everybody and everybody was able to relate to Michael and he was a shining light in our program."

Michael wore #10 for the football team. 

A Facebook page has been created called Prayer for Lair.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up. You can click here to donate.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

