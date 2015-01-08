Anna PD looking for retail theft suspect

The Anna Police Department would like your help with identifying the person in the photographs (Source: Anna PD, Walmart)

The Anna Police Department is investigating a retail theft.

According to police the incident happened on Jan. 1, 2015 shortly after 8 p.m. at Walmart.

Surveillance images were captured from the store's video system. Walmart is reporting a $2600 loss in property.

Police say the majority of stolen items came from the electronics department.

The Anna Police Department would like your help with identifying the person in the photographs.

The woman involved drove into the parking lot in a mid-sized dark colored SUV.

If you know this person, call the Anna Police Department, (618) 833-8571, Ext. 1503 and ask for Detective Watkins, or leave a message.

