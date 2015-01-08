Semi driver injured after rollover crash on I-64

State police say a driver was left with minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Thursday in southern Illinois.

According to ISP Dist. 13, the semi with trailer crashed shortly after 6:10 a.m. on Interstate 64 on the westbound ramp at Route 37 in Jefferson County.

The 64-year-old driver from Pueblo, Colorado had minor injuries.

A preliminary crash report shows the driver was westbound on the ramp and lost control on a curve.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a couple of hours for cleanup.

The driver was cited for improper lane usage, according to ISP.

