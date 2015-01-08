Town saying goodbye to crash victims - OK fugitive caught in KY - Outside workers trying to stay warm

An IL town is saying goodbye to 3 family members killed in a plane crash (Source: Campagna Funeral Home)

Afternoon Update

A southern Illinois town is saying it's goodbyes to three family members killed in a Kentucky plane crash last week. Allison Twaits has more tonight at 6.

Mollie Lair says a western Kentucky community is coming together for a teen and his family after he suffered serious injury in a car crash. Her story is at 6:05.

The extreme cold continues. Laura Wibbenmeyer has your forecast tonight on Heartland News.

And, some workers have to battle the extreme bitter cold if they have to work outside this winter. Christy Millweard explains how they are trying to stay warm tonight at 6:02.

Two Poplar Bluff, Missouri men are accused of flushing their neighbor's fish. Holly Brantley has the story.

A new report says nearly 900,000 people who paid fines for red-light violations in Missouri can now apply for partial refunds.

An Oklahoma City homicide suspect was arrested in Paducah, Kentucky and the sheriff's office says two other people are facing charges.

The Connecticut Supreme Court finds a 17-year-old girl, who refused chemotherapy, should continue treatment and her rights were not violated.

