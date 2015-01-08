SIC gets more grant funding for coal mine training facility

Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg has received word that additional grant dollars for a mine safety complex has been approved by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (IDCEO) through the Coal Competitiveness Grant.

According to SIC, the original grant was for $220,000 but was modified to include an additional $160,000 for the project.

College administrators said it was a real team effort to secure these additional funds.

“The original funding just didn't cover all that was needed to construct the specialized facility needed for a simulated coal mine,” said SIC President, Dr. Jonah Rice. “These additional funds will help us in our partnership program with Illinois Eastern Colleges to provide practical, state-of-the art training for regional coal miners.”

More than 1,000 miners go through mine training programs at SIC each year, between 300 and 500 of them being new to coal mining, according to SIC.

"This new facility will allow SIC to enhance safety training that is currently provided to local and regional mines according to Dr. Karen Weiss, Dean for Career and Technical Education and Title III Project Director.

The new building will be housed on the north side of campus adjacent to the burn tunnel and the fire science outdoor classroom, also used for coal mine training. It's expected to be completed by the end of 2015.

For information on coal mining technology classes, visit www.sic.edu/coal or call Shannon Sneed at 618-252-5400 extension - 2360.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.