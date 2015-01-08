Former Carbondale church pastor pleads guilty to thefts

A state's attorney says a former senior pastor of a Carbondale church pleaded guilty to three theft related counts on Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Joshua Swain, 34, former senior pastor at The View Church in Carbondale, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft in excess of $10,000 but not exceeding $100,000, theft in excess of $10,000 but not exceeding $100,000, and loan fraud. That is according to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State's Attorney.

The state's attorney says thefts happened between June 2011 and July 2013.

The thefts involved the theft of money from the church, the theft of identity information from a senior citizen who was a member of the church board to obtain a credit card, and providing false information to a local bank - indicating that the church board had approved a loan application for $40,000.

As part of the plea, the Swain has agreed to repay the church and the credit card company over $76,000 in restitution. Sentencing has been set for Wednesday, March 4, 2015, at 10:30 a.m.

This case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department with the board of the View Church. State's Attorney Carr is handling the prosecution.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.