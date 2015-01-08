OK homicide suspect arrested in Paducah, 2 others charged

An Oklahoma City homicide suspect was arrested in Paducah Wednesday night and two other people are facing charges related to the incident, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.



Officials received information from the Oklahoma City Police Department that a homicide suspect, Travis Richards, had apparently fled to Paducah.



The homicide allegedly occurred on Dec. 27, 2014 in Oklahoma City and law enforcement had secured an arrest warrant for Richards for murder and other crimes.

Deputies followed up on leads and interviewed people over several days, trying to find Richards. Then on Jan. 7 around 5:30 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle with Oklahoma license plates believed to be occupied by Richards on Bridge Street.



The deputy tried to stop the vehicle and the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Bridge Street and Richards fled on foot.



Anthony James of Luther, Oklahoma and Mallory Hatton of Paducah stayed in the vehicle. Both James and Hatton were arrested after it was found that the vehicle had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in it.

A little while later, U.S. Marshals obtained a possible location for Richards in a trailer park at 365 Meacham Lane.

McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies, Paducah Police Officers and U.S. Marshals went to the trailer and arrested Richards. Officials say Richards tried to shield himself with an infant at the home.

An investigation showed that Richards and James had traveled to Paducah about a week ago. James admitted that he knew Richards was being sought in connection with the shooting. He tried to hide Richards' identity to keep him from being found.



Richards was arrested on a warrant for murder as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richards also had three branch warrants for contempt of court in McCracken County.

James has been charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.



Hatton is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of morphine, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.