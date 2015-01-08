Escaped Marion, IL inmate back in custody - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Escaped Marion, IL inmate back in custody

Larico Gaddie (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Tessa Cutrer (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
(KFVS) -

An inmate who escaped from a detention center in Marion, Illinois in October 2014 is back in custody and facing new charges, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Officials were told that Larico Gaddie, who was serving a prison sentence for the possession of a handgun by a convicted felon when he escaped, was with his girlfriend, Tessa Cutrer of Paducah. 

On Jan. 6, 2015 around 9:30 a.m. detectives, along with Deputy US Marshals, executed a search warrant at 1123 Yarbro Lane in McCracken County. Gaddie and Cutrer were found inside and arrested.

A search of the home uncovered a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition that were concealed in the attic. Officials say both Gaddie and Cutrer are convicted felons and are unable to legally have firearms or ammunition. 

Gaddie was charged with escape from detention facility and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Cutrer now faces a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution. 

Both were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Powered by Frankly