Lilbourn teacher inspires others with 350 lb. weight loss

Hearing aids may mean fewer visits to the hospital for seniors, a new study suggests.
Hearing aids may mean fewer visits to the hospital for seniors, a new study suggests.
Autism rates continue to climb in the United States.
Autism rates continue to climb in the United States.
A single session of meditation can lower your anxiety levels, a small new study finds.
A single session of meditation can lower your anxiety levels, a small new study finds.
Your cellphone puts the world at your fingertips, but it can wreak havoc with your neck
Your cellphone puts the world at your fingertips, but it can wreak havoc with your neck
Sigmoidoscopy, an alternative to colonoscopy, may help one gender more than the other, new research shows.
Sigmoidoscopy, an alternative to colonoscopy, may help one gender more than the other, new research shows.
Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, affects some 50 million Americans.
Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, affects some 50 million Americans.
The E. coli outbreak has hospitalized at least 84 people across 19 states.
The E. coli outbreak has hospitalized at least 84 people across 19 states.
Medicare will require hospitals to post prices online and make electronic medical records more readily available to patients.
Medicare will require hospitals to post prices online and make electronic medical records more readily available to patients.
Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota are the latest states to report people sick from the E. coli outbreak.
Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota are the latest states to report people sick from the E. coli outbreak.
There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.
There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.
Indiana health officials are advising residents to get vaccinated for hepatitis A if their summer plans include visits to Kentucky or Michigan.
Indiana health officials are advising residents to get vaccinated for hepatitis A if their summer plans include visits to Kentucky or Michigan.
Kentucky officials say three deaths have now been reported in a hepatitis A outbreak in six counties.
Kentucky officials say three deaths have now been reported in a hepatitis A outbreak in six counties.
There's an extra bonus to marriage for melanoma patients: New research says they tend to be diagnosed in earlier more treatable stages than patients who are unmarried, widowed or divorced.
There's an extra bonus to marriage for melanoma patients: New research says they tend to be diagnosed in earlier more treatable stages than patients who are unmarried, widowed or divorced.
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.
Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux.
Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux.