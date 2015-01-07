Southern IL homeless shelters fill up as temperatures dive - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern IL homeless shelters fill up as temperatures dive

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - As temperatures across southern Illinois plummet, homeless shelters in the area are fielding two to three times the amount of calls for people trying to find a warm place to sleep.

The Williamson County Crisis Center in Herrin is completely full, according to case manager Amy Nowakowski.

The crisis center is a temporary housing facility that allows individuals or families in crisis stay for up to 30 days.

Nowakowski said the facility has a different criteria to receive housing than most homeless shelters in the area and houses less folks than most as well.
 
On average, Nowakowski said the center receives about one call a day for housing. She said the center has received 27 individual calls for housing in the past three days. 

The Williamson County Crisis Center has eight individual rooms that have all filled up.

The Lighthouse Shelter in Marion, Ill. has been receiving more than average calls, but hasn't filled up yet, an employee said. 

The Women's Shelter in Carbondale, Ill. has also been receiving an above average amount of calls for housing, an employee said.

Nowakowski said she's been forced to refer would be clients to other area shelters with-in a 45 mile radius.

“We hope that they are able to get into at least one of them," Nowakowski said.

Not enough resources are available across our region to help everyone in search of housing, Nowakowski said.

“The need for shelters seems to be growing at an alarming rate," Nowakowski said.

Some people may be forced to bare what will feel like sub-zero temperatures coming our way.

