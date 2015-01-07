Funeral arrangements made for father, son who died in TX crash

A fiery two-vehicle accident on Interstate 30 near Dallas has killed a Missouri man and his toddler son.

A YouCaring page has been set up for the family of a father and son who died in an interstate crash near Dallas Monday night.

Funeral arrangements have been made for a Heartland father and son who died in a fiery crash in Dallas just before Christmas.

Visitation for Jarred and Lyndon Schumpert will be on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Miller Family Funeral Home in Perryville, Mo.

Their funeral will follow at 3 p.m.

The family is asking, instead of flowers, for people to bring a Spiderman toy or superhero toy to be donated to the Missouri First Steps of Cape Girardeau.

Police say traffic had slowed on I-30 near Dallas, Texas on Dec. 22 due to an earlier accident when a larger SUV rear-ended a smaller SUV carrying the family from Cape Girardeau.

