Missing Harrisburg teen added to national missing children website

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - The Harrisburg Police Department is looking for a teenager that has been missing since late December.

Kyle Brown, 19,  left his home in his mother's car the morning of December 28 and hasn't been heard from since.

Kyle Brown's mom, Tina Brown says her son left without his wallet and a proper pair of shoes.

With less than a full tank of gas, she says he couldn't have gone far but still fears for his safety.


He was recently added to the website for missing and exploited children. You can click here the information.

Kyle Brown had series of odd behaviors only a few days leading up to his disappearance.

She says Kyle has been drawn to his father's grave site in Pope County in the past and that's where authorities found him there three weeks ago.

He's also wandered off into the woods once before, losing keys, his jacket and shoes.

Tina Brown worries he might have gotten lost or been in a car accident and she says it's mother's intuition telling her he is in the area.

“I feel like no one is hiding him, and I don't feel like he has run away. I don't think he would of left. If he was thinking coherently and was doing something like that, he would of taken his money, something instead of leaving it all behind," says Tina Brown.

There have been a number of search parties – Tina Brown says she hopes to plan another.

He was driving a black 2001 Honda CRV.

Kyle is 5'7", 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has a full beard.

Anyone with information on Kyle should contact Harrisburg police.

