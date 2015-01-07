Marion schools receive new tools for the classroom

Thanks to a donation from the city, teachers and students in Marion will have access to brand new technology.

Four Digital Projectors were donated to the Unit #2 school district with the help of GHA Technologies.

The tools can record lessons for students who miss class and allow teachers to provide a different type of visual experience for their students.

“These days our students are visual learners because we have so much technology in our classrooms and in our society so it certainly meets their needs in the way that they are currently learning outside the doors of the classroom,” says Assistant Superintendent Amy Sanders.

The total amount for all four projectors is around $2,500.

School officials say they can only afford to buy one per year.

