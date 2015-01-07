Cold weather home remedies

Winter temperatures are in the single digits, and vehicles need extra attention when temperatures drop below zero.

Another home remedy is to fill a 2 liter plastic bottle with warm water and placing the bottle in your bed, under the blankets and by your feet. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

One home remedy for keeping warm is to put a plastic bag over your socks and then putting on another pair of socks. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

Winter can bring blistering cold temperatures in the area and there are some things you can do to keep warm.

You have probably heard of all different kinds of ways to keep warm. However, some ways can bring danger.

People we talked with in the Heartland have shared with us how they keep warm in their home when needing extra heat. Of course some people say adding an extra blanket at night, or cranking up the heater is enough.

Stacy Roberts of Oak Ridge said, "I usually double layer always whenever it is cold. That way if you're super cold you can just keep on what you got on or if you warm up you can take it off."

We have found that there are more remedies that you may not have heard of that might help you out also.

Have you ever heard of sleeping with a bottle of water? Some try taking an empty 2 liter bottle and filling it up with hot water. Then, when you sleep, place it by your feet under the covers and it helps keeps you warm throughout the night. Of course, make sure the cap is tight so it doesn't leak.

Another method is putting bags over your socks and placing other socks over the bags. The bags help keep your feet insulated and warm throughout the day.

There are some methods you should avoid though, and are considered dangerous.

Some of these homemade remedies you may have seen online, including placing a toilet paper roll inside an empty coffee can then soaking it with rubbing alcohol. When lit, it gives off heat. However, this can be dangerous to have an open flame inside a home.

Gordonville Fire Chief Randy Morris said he highly advices not to use any type of open flame or potentially combustible ways to heat your home.

He said not only could it potentially catch something on fire, but could also burn off harmful chemicals that could potentially harm a person.

Brandy Gibson of Jackson said she wouldn't try any open flamed, homemade items, but feels layers and something to wrap your head is a good way to sustain warmth.

"Especially right now in the blistering cold wind, something you can wrap your face around to keep warm," Gibson said.

All in all, whatever tricks you have to keep warm need to be safe.

The common ways such as adding a blanket, putting on extra clothes, or something as simple as turning up the heat, might be the easiest and most reliable to keep you warm.

We also talked with Madeline Koenig of Jackson who said what works best for her is something a little different.

"My fiancee's sister makes these pillows and they're actually full of corn and you heat them up in the microwave and you stick them in your bed and it warms up your bed and keeps my toes pretty toasty at night," Koenig said.

