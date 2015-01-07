2 men accused of flushing neighbor's expensive fish

Two Poplar Bluff, Missouri men are accused of flushing their neighbor's fish.

Eric Haynes was charged with stealing animals and tampering with evidence.

Steve Zuniga was charged with stealing animals, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Butler County Jail.

According to Poplar Bluff police, they went to the 1800 block of North 14th Street on Tuesday in reference to a stealing complaint.

They say a man reported that a tropical fish valued at $296.06 was taken from the front porch of his home shortly after it was dropped off by FedEx.

The man's home surveillance video cameras captured footage of the theft. After looking at the footage, police went to the home next door and talked to Haynes and Zuniga.

Police say Zuniga admitted they took the package from the front porch, opened it and flushed the fish down the toilet.

In the living room of the home where Haynes and Zuniga were arrested, police say they saw marijuana and drug paraphernalia lying on a coffee table.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.