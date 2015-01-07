Study: Men who post selfies are selfish, could be psychopaths

Do you post a lot of selfies? Or do you have friends who post lots of selfies? Chances are the men who post lots of selfies display psychopathic traits, such as a lack of empathy. new study from Ohio State University shows that men who posted more online photos of themselves than others scored higher on measures of narcissism and psychopathy.Also, men who were more likely to edit their selfies before posting scored higher in narcissism and self-objectification.

The results don't necessarily mean that those who post a lot of selfies are narcissists or psychopaths. The men in the study scored within the normal range of behavior, but with higher than average levels of these anti-social traits, according to a news release by OSU.

The researchers surveyed 800 men from ages 18 to 40 in an online survey. It asked about their social media behavior, anti-social behaviors and self-objectification. The survey also asked about whether the men edited their photos before posting, including cropping photos, using filters and using picture-editing software.The results showed that posting more photos was related to narcissism and psychopathy, but psychopathy was not related to editing photos.Psychopathy is characterized by impulsivity, according to Jesse Fox, the lead author of the study and assistant professor of communication at OSU. Men may snap the photos and put them online right away. They want to see themselves and don't want to spend time editing pictures.

Selfies could be a self-reinforcing cycle. People who score higher on self-objectification post more selfies, which leads to more feedback from friends online, which encourages them to post even more photos of themselves.

