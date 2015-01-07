2015 good year to start a business

On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear announced a new program designed to encourage small business and economic growth in the Commonwealth.

"Different kinds of art and just experimenting with which direction I'd like to go," Mollie Young, owner of 1921 on Etsy, said.

"I've been an entrepreneur since I was 25," Carolyn Sandgren-Kempf, owner of Elite Travel, said.

From long time owners to folks who are just starting out, The One Million Cups event is all about entrepreneurs, helping entrepreneurs.

Data shows more people invested money in a new business in 2014 than in years past. However, some experts say 2015 is actually an even better time to be an entrepreneur.

"There we go, this one is done,” Ryan Evans said.

Evans started out fixing phones on the side, but in 2013 he started his own company called Modern Technology.

Evans said he started working from a storage closet. He is now a successful small business owner with his own shop with seven employees, but he says, it didn't come easy.

"To see this type of growth and to see this type of change, that's kind of surreal.” Evans said.

It's a feeling other local business starters, who attended a collaboration event on Wednesday at Codefi, have felt, too.

"I've been an entrepreneur since I was 25,” Carolyn Sandgren-Kempf, owner of Elite Travel, said.

Sandgren-Kempf said her advice for new business starters: Now's the time.

"We are not in the middle of a recession and there are lots of resources out there and people to help you succeed,” Sandgren-Kempf said.

According to Entrepreneur.com, she's right.

With a stronger economy, new technology, and lots of networking opportunities, 2015 is has the perfect ingredients for success. However, Evans points out, you'll have to do your part too.

"Go for your dream and expect adversity. Expect to fall down,” Evans said.

"Different kinds of art and just experimenting with which direction I'd like to go,” Mollie Young, owner of 1921 on Etsy, said.

"Discuss your ideas and have other business owners kind of troubleshoot with you. I mean, that's priceless,” Sandgren-Kempf said.

The One Million Cups program meets once a month on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Codefi. It provides resources like business tips and networking opportunities to entrepreneurs. It's open to the public.

