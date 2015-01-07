Business makes donation to Three Rivers to upgrade ITV

A business has made a donation to help upgrade ITV equipment at the Three Rivers Sikeston campus.

According to Three Rivers, NewWave Communications has made a donation to the Three Rivers Endowment Trust to assist with the upgrade of ITV equipment in a classroom at Three Rivers College's new facility at 1400 S. Main.

“We are glad that we were able to make a contribution to the College with its building and expansion project in Sikeston,” said Kyle Alcorn, Vice President of Commercial Services at NewWave.

