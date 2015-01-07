Check on your elderly neighbors in cold temperatures

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of hypothermia-related deaths happened in people over the age of 65.So, while you're turning up your own heat, you might want to check on those who live near you."Hi, how are you today?" said June Readnour.Readnour and her husband deliver warm meals through the Homebound meals program through the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.But they're delivering more than just food, they're delivering peace of mind."I think they're wonderful people out there," said Floyd Fellows.Through the program, volunteers deliver to more than 170 homes every day Monday thru Friday, despite cold temperatures."It's really too cold for anybody," said Troy Willard."We think it's a very good service, and we love our people," said Readnour."Our volunteers are wonderful, and they know to kind of check on the client," said Susan McClanahan with the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.Volunteers make sure the clients' home feels warm, and their heat seems to be working."Well that makes me feel good to know that somebody cares especially for elderly people because a lot of them don't have phones or can't get out, and don't have neighbors just to holler across the fence, and I think that's good for them to come in and check on you," said Beulah Vann-perry."If they do not answer the door, then we call the office, and someone, there's a contact...so we make sure they're okay," said Readnour."We check on them, and we're looking after them and that human touch and that human conversation is almost more important than the meal," said McClanahan.Experts say that daily visit is especially important in the winter time to help senior citizens combat depression."I think they're wonderful," said Willard.Be sure to check on your elderly neighbors. Make sure they have heat, and extra blankets in case there is a power outage.