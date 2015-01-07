Preliminary 2014 boating, traffic death statistics in MO show decrease

Missouri had fewer drownings, boating deaths and traffic deaths in 2014, according to the superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Colonel Ron Replogle said a total of 29 drownings occurred in Missouri's lakes and rivers in 2014, compared to 38 in 2013. There were 15 boating deaths in 2014, compared to 17 in 2013 and preliminary statistics indicate that Missouri recorded 753 traffic deaths in 2014, compared to 757 deaths in 2013.

He said this is a 40 percent decrease from the 1,257 deaths recorded in 2005.

The number of traffic deaths had dropped each year since 2005, with the only exception being 2012's slight increase.

Of those required to be restrained, about 63 percent were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

"This is an important trend that the patrol would like to see continue," Col. Replogle said. "Every trooper is committed to working with other agencies to make Missouri a safer place to work and raise a family. I want to thank the public for helping to make this year safer than last year."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 2014 fatality statistics could change if late deaths occur, or if other departments report deadly traffic crashes after the news release was sent out.

