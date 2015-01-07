Scott City, MO woman accused of child abuse

A Scott City, Missouri woman is accused of child abuse.

Crystal Dawn Kennedy, 35, was charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child and felony second degree domestic assault.

According to Sheriff Rick Walter, on Tuesday, Jan. 6 around 3:20 p.m., a deputy went to a home to follow up on a report of abuse from the Missouri Department of Social Services.

A DFS investigator was also there.

Sheriff Walter said the deputy say visible signs of injury on the head of a child living at the home.

As a result of the investigation, Kennedy was arrested.

Sheriff Walter said she refused to talk to the deputy about the matter and was taken to the Scott County Jail pending the filing of formal charges by the Scott County prosecuting attorney.

She is in the Scott County Jail with a bond of $1,000 cash or surety.

He said incidents of this type are sometimes difficult to investigate due to the age of the child. He said protecting the child is the first concern because they are not able to protect themselves.

Anyone with information about this incident, or other information on Kennedy, can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 545-3525.

You can also leave a message on the crime tip line at 1-866-210-4322.

The toll-free number for the Children's Division Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is 1-800-392-3738. Anyone calling from outside of Missouri should dial 573-751-3448.

