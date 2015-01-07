Saline Co. state's attorney releases names in December sentencings

The following people were sentenced in December 2014 in Saline County Circuit Court.

Edward M. Hopkins was sentenced on Dec. 4 by Judge Walden Morris to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and two years mandatory supervised release for the offense of theft (over $10,000).

Timothy C. Summers was sentenced on Dec. 3 by Judge Walden Morris to seven years in the IDOC and three years mandatory supervised release for the offense of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while in residential property owned by a public housing authority.

He was also sentenced to three years in the IDOC and four years mandatory supervised release for domestic battery (enhanced sentence) to run consecutive for a total of 10 years.

Thomas W. Summers was sentenced on Dec. 5 by Judge Walden Morris to five years in the IDOC and one year mandatory supervised release for methamphetamine possession.

Dylan Williams was sentenced on Dec. 9 by Judge Walden Morris to five years in the IDOC and two years mandatory supervised release for arson.

Carl E. Payne was sentenced on Dec. 9 by Judge Walden Morris to four years in the IDOC and two years mandatory supervised release for burglary.

Payne was also sentenced to three years in the IDOC and one year mandatory supervised release for unlawful possession of controlled substance to run consecutive for a total of seven years.

Kenneth K. Duvall was sentenced on Dec. 16 by Judge Walden Morris to five years in the IDOC and two years mandatory supervised release for aggravated battery of a child.

Duvall was also sentenced to four years in the IDOC and one year mandatory supervised release for aggravated battery.

Leonard Preston Davis was sentenced on Dec. 4 by Judge Walden Morris to five years in the IDOC and one year supervised release for theft over $500.

Shannon L. Agin was sentenced on Dec. 16 by Judge Walden Morris to five years in the IDOC and one year mandatory supervised release for aggravated battery.

Dakota Arthur was sentenced on Dec. 18 by Judge Walden Morris to 3.5 years in the IDOC and two years mandatory supervised release for aggravated battery.

Arthur was also sentenced to 3.5 years in the IDOC and one year mandatory release for escape to run concurrent.

Derrick Webber was sentenced on Dec. 19 by Judge Walden Morris to six years in the IDOC and two years mandatory supervised release for residential burglary.

